Guilford deputy charged with assault

Feb. 2—GUILFORD COUNTY — A Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputy has been accused of assaulting a woman while he was on-duty.

Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested Wednesday on two counts of assault on a female. He was released on a written promise to appear in court. His first hearing is scheduled for March 1.

No other information, including exactly what Winiarski is accused of doing, to whom and where it happened, were released except that the investigation by the sheriff's office started on Sunday, Jan. 12.