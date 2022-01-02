Guilford Residents Can Now Register For COVID-19 Self-Test Kits

Information via the town of Guilford:

Good morning, This is First Selectman Matt Hoey with a reminder that the test kit registration site and links to the form will be live at noon today. We have become aware that the Town website has been overwhelmed with users trying access our website.

We were concerned this might occur and have also provided the direct web address for registration.

This information is also posted on the various Town Facebook pages.

>>>Please click here to go directly to the registration website.

The kits will be distributed at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Monday, January 3rd from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM and on Tuesday, January 4th from noon to 8:00 PM.

You MUST register via the form to receive the two test kits for your household. You cannot go to the fairgrounds without a valid registration. If you do go without it, you will be turned away.

On the registration Link you will select a date and a time slot for your pickup. We will need you to arrive during your assigned date and time slot to insure an orderly distribution process. Rest assured, if you register and receive a confirmation, there will be two test kits waiting for you.

Please complete and submit the registration form. Once the form is accepted, you will receive a confirmation email with more details about the pickup procedure. Receipt of that confirmation email may take up to an hour.

Please be sure you enter your information correctly. Your name must match your photo ID at the pickup site in order to receive your tests.

