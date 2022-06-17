Guilty again: Castle Hayne man convicted of murder in retrial for 2015 slaying

In 2017, two years after a drug deal went south and ended in the shooting death of 34-year-old Robert Scott, Tyler Greenfield was convicted of his murder.

Five years later, on Friday, following a two-week-long retrial, a New Hanover County jury found 25-year-old Greenfield guilty of murder, again.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced Greenfield to life in prison without parole.

A New Hanover County jury found Tyler Greenfield (right) guilty of the 2015 first-degree murder of Robert Scott on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Greenfield was 18 years old on Feb. 2, 2015, when he and his longtime friend Cashaun Harvin, then 17, went to Scott's Queen Street apartment to reportedly buy marijuana.

According to evidence presented at his retrial, Greenfield picked up a gun belonging to Scott that was on the coffee table in the living room of the apartment, an argument ensued and shots were fired.

Tyler Greenfield,19, makes his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse in Wilmington, N.C. Wednesday, February 4, 2015. File Photo By Matt Born/ Wilmington StarNews

Fifteen shell casings were found in the apartment. Scott was struck three times and died from his injuries.

Scott's girlfriend Azariah "Rose" Brewer was hit in the elbow and below the ear and also received glancing wounds to her head and neck. Greenfield was shot once in the stomach.

In 2017, Greenfield was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

In 2020, the state Supreme Court agreed with a state Appeals Court and determined the jury in that trial had been given improper standards for deliberations, remanding the case back to Superior Court for a new trial.

The new trial began earlier this month and after seven days of evidence, a New Hanover County jury deliberated for roughly seven hours over two days before returning their verdict: guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the 2015 shooting.

Greenfield took the stand in his defense during the retrial, recalling the night of Feb. 2, 2015. He claimed he acted in self-defense.

Following the verdict, Greenfield said he never intended the situation to unfold like it did and said he was confused by the jury's verdict.

"I understand people were hurt in this situation, I understand Robert Scott lost his life," Greenfield said. "I can take responsibility for the things I did... I just don't understand."

Assistant District Attorneys Brad Matthews and Rebecca Donaldson prosecuted the case for the state. Matthews prosecuted Greenfield's first trial in 2017 and Harvin's 2018 trial. Following the sentencing, Matthews said this trial was a tough trial for everyone involved.

"It would have been a very personal loss if the jury had felt differently because of the amount of energy our office has put into it, but I'm glad we got the verdict we did," he said. "It feels great to get justice for Mr. Scott and Azariah Rose Brewer."

District Attorney Ben David said he hopes the jury's decision tells the community that violent crime will not be tolerated.

Greenfield plans to appeal the verdict, his attorney said Friday.

