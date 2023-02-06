Guilty: Aiden Fucci changes plea in 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey's stabbing death

Aiden Fucci enters the St. Johns County courtroom Monday for Day 1 in his trial in the 2021 stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey. But he instead changed his plea guilty of first-degree murder. He was 14 at the time of the killing and was charged as an adult facing a possible life sentence.

Saying he is "sorry to the Bailey family and to my family," Aiden Fucci changed his plea to guilty in the first-degree murder of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in 2021 .

He faces a 40-year minimum sentence and up to life. No agreement on the terms has been made, and he will be back in court later this month for a status hearing.

The case received national attention after evidence showed Bailey suffered 114 stab wounds on May 9, 2021. Fucci was 14 at the time and charged as an adult.

Tristyn Bailey had been briefly reported missing last seen walking with Fucci in their Durbin Creek neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. that morning, the Sheriff's Office said. The Patriot Oaks Academy cheerleader's body was discovered later that day in a wooded area.

Tristyn Bailey at about age 13.

The defense had filed for a change of venue due to the publicity in St. Johns County. However, that was denied, and Judge R. Lee Smith also granted the prosecution's motion for a six-person jury instead of the 12 required for capital cases. Six people make up the jury for other criminal cases. The state had argued that due to Fucci being 14 at the time, it is not a capital case.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday with the trial expected to last most of the week. Bailey's family also was in the courtroom for the plea.

Stacy Bailey, the mother of Tristyn Bailey, leads her family out of the courtroom Monday after the judge accepted Aiden Fucci's plea of guilty in her 2021 murder. Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday before the unexpected plea.

In Fucci's arrest report, he confirmed being with his Patriot Oaks Academy classmate at a mutual friend’s house and leaving with her about 1:10 a.m. on May 9, 2021. He said they got into an argument and he pushed her to the ground, striking her head. He said he walked around awhile until getting to his Castledale Court home about 3:30 a.m.

Security video showed the two walking from the Durbin Amenity Center on North Durbin Parkway about 1:15 a.m. At 1:45 a.m. they also were seen walking on Saddlestone Drive, but only him again at 3:30 a.m. on the same street and heading the opposite direction.

Evidence in the arrest of Aiden Fucci in the 2021 death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey includes this knife.

Bailey's body was found toward the end of a retention pond not far from Saddlestone or Fucci’s home. The medical examiner said Bailey had 114 stab wounds, 49 that were deemed defensive. Fucci's buck knife was found in a nearby pond and the broken-off tip in Bailey's skull, the Sheriff's Office said.

It's still unclear what led up to the murder, but Fucci told friends he was going to kill someone by taking them into the woods and stabbing them.

Aiden Fucci is directed to his seat by his attorneys in the St. Johns County Courthouse where he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a minimum of 40 years in prison Monday. Fucci, now 16, was charged as an adult for the stabbing death of 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey on May 9, 2021.

In recently released interviews to First Coast News, his girlfriend said he often carried a knife with him and talked about killing people and even her. He would come up from behind her and pretend to slit her throat. But she and other friends said they never took it seriously. She also said he claimed to hear voices in his head when he was angry. He did tell the court he was on anti-depressants.

"The detectives have not stopped working this case since the initial call we received," Sheriff Robert Hardwick said afterward. "The State Attorney’s Office immediately went to work upon Fucci’s arrest and has put forth countless hours to prepare for today. SJSO has worked hand-in-hand with the State Attorney’s Office and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the partnership. ... Lastly, the cooperation between our agency and the Bailey family has been unparalleled. Their strength and grace throughout this case has been incredible. This agency will forever be connected to the Bailey Family and this community will forever be #BaileyStrong.”

