Guilty on all counts

Sep. 3—LIMA — Jurors in the trial of DeJuan Lucas deliberated for just over three hours Thursday before returning guilty verdicts against the Lima man for furnishing the drugs that killed 59-year-old Dino Gerdeman.

Lucas, 27, showed no emotion as the verdicts were read. He faces what Judge Terri Kohlrieser termed a "lengthy prison term" when he is sentenced sometime in the next several weeks. The judge revoked the defendant's bond and ordered him to jail pending sentencing.

Jurors found Lucas guilty of all 12 felony charges against him. Among the most serious were, including involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree. Each count was related to Gerdeman's death.

Lucas also was convicted of a first-degree felony count of possession of more than 50 grams of heroin and a second-degree felony count of possession of more than 10 grams of fentanyl. The charges included specifications for the forfeiture of two handguns and a shotgun. Those charges stemmed from a raid on Aug. 30, 2019, at a residence on East Elm Street in Lima. Drugs were found inside the home but Lucas was not present.

Other guilty verdicts included fourth-degree felony counts of possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and six counts of trafficking in cocaine, heroin and a fentanyl-related compound near a school.

In his closing arguments to jurors, Defense Attorney Anthony VanNoy conceded his client admitted to the trafficking charges during a taped interview with investigators and further acknowledged that Lucas was found in possession of drugs when arrested in September of last year.

The attorney, however, told jurors that drugs located during the execution of a search warrant at the East Elm Street location had not been proven to belong to Lucas. VanNoy said the residence was being used by several individuals engaged in the business of selling drugs and alleged that Lucas did not live at the address. Prosecutors presented evidence to the contrary and jurors accepted that version of events.

The defense attorney then addressed the involuntary manslaughter charge, telling jurors that Gerdeman was responsible for his own actions.

"Dino wanted this party. He wanted alcohol and exotic dancers and drugs," VanNoy said. "He wanted heroin. He made that decision."

The attorney referred jurors to Gerdeman's death certificate, which noted death was due to combined drug toxicity, principally fentanyl. The "manner of death" on the certificate was listed as "accidental."

"Mr. Gerdeman's death was an accident, based on decisions he made," VanNoy said.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines countered those arguments during his closing statements.

"The defense wants you to deliberate based on emotion, while what the state wants is for you to deliberate based on the law. Dino Gerdeman was a human being. Just because he wanted dope doesn't mean he deserved to die," Thines told jurors.

"Selling heroin and fentanyl will kill people. This defendant supplied the dope that killed Dino Gerdeman."

Gerdeman's body was found by police inside a room at the Travelodge motel in Lima in the early morning hours of May 27, 2020. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a forensic pathologist with the Lucas County Coroners Office testified that Gerdeman's blood contained twice the amount of fentanyl than is considered lethal.

Two of Gerdeman's cousins attempted to comfort members of Lucas's family before leaving the courtroom.