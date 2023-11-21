Guilty: Hendersonville man gets 2 life sentences for forcible rape, sex offense

A Hendersonville man will be behind bars for the rest of his life after he was found guilty of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense and being a habitual felon on Nov. 16 in Henderson County Superior Court at the Henderson County Courthouse.

According to a news release from District Attorney Andrew Murray, who serves Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, David Bruce Pressley, 56, received two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after the jury found him guilty following four days of the trial.

Superior Court George Bell from Mecklenburg County presided over the trial and sentenced the defendant, the release said.

According to the investigation and court trial records, the release said, Pressley appeared at the teenage victim’s home in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2022, knowing she was home alone. Pressley was a distant acquaintance of the victim’s father and according to court records, "used a ruse to manipulate the victim to unlock and open the door."

Once the door was cracked open, Pressley violently attacked and assaulted the defendant both physically and sexually, according to the release. The defendant eventually left the victim in her home, battered and dazed, where first responders found her in a semiconscious state.

The victim was transported by EMS to UNC Health Pardee, where she was treated for her injuries and had evidence collected by a sexual assault nurse examiner, according to court records. The defendant was tied to the assault through witness testimony, surrounding home security surveillance video and DNA analysis, the release said.

The jury concluded the defendant was found not guilty of first-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.

According to the news release, the case was investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by North Carolina Conference of District Attorney’s Sexual Violence Resource Prosecutor Donna Rainwater.

Murray reported Rainwater was recruited to handle the case when the originally assigned prosecutor became "extremely ill" and it became evident that an additional outside resource would be needed to "timely attain justice and closure for the victim and her family."

"We would ... like to thank the victim for her bravery and willingness to testify at trial and confront the evil perpetrator of these abhorrent crimes," Murray said in the release.

