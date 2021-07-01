'Guilty, Your Honor': Bailey sentenced to 25 years for Brushfork homicide

Jul. 1—PRINCETON — A Bluefield man who pleaded guilty to murder and larceny Wednesday was immediately sentenced to 25 years in prison following his admission in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Christopher Wyatt Bailey, 29, entered the plea before Judge Mark Wills. He was charged with the May 4, 2019, shooting death of William Lee Simons, 47, of Tazewell, Va.

Simons' body was found May 5, 2019, near Dawson School Road, which runs from Airport Road to Littlesburg Road in the Brushfork area. He had been shot multiple times, including two shots in the arm and into the torso and one between the shoulder blades into the upper back, according to previous reports by West Virginia State Trooper R.L Jones.

Jones responded to the scene of the homicide after receiving a call about an abandoned vehicle. Simons' body was found about 150 feet from the vehicle over an embankment.

Bailey was arrested May 7, 2019, and charged with the murder.

During a 2019 preliminary hearing, Trooper Jones testified that Simons appeared to have run from the car and "ran out of his flip-flops." Eight discharged 9 mm rounds were found within 10 feet of his body, and a 9 mm magazine, folding knife and cellphone were also found nearby.

It was later determined the cellphone belonged to Bailey.

Jones also testified that Simons' pockets had been "turned inside out," which indicated a robbery, and a blood-stained $100 bill was found to have been spent by Bailey at an S&S Express on the morning of May 5.

Bailey's residence was subsequently searched and a Taurus 9 mm handgun was found in his bedroom.

Although Bailey was indicted for murder in October 2019, he was found not competent to stand trial during a hearing in November of that year.

During that hearing, Mercer County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer said Bailey could regain competency and be brought back to court.

"We sent him to a mental health facility to see if he can regain competency to stand trial," Pfeiffer said.

----During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Wills questioned Bailey about his competency, asking if he had a history of mental illness.

"Yes, Your Honor," Bailey replied. "Bipolar and paranoid schizophrenia."

Wills asked if this impacted his plea.

"I don't reckon Your Honor," Bailey responded.

Attired in orange prison garb, all visible parts of Bailey's body — arms, face and hands — were covered in tattoos. He played with his handcuffs nervously during the hearing, and at times rocked back and forth and clenched his hands into fists.

After explaining the plea to Bailey, Wills asked him if he was guilty or not guilty.

"Guilty, Your Honor," Bailey said.

After signing court documents, Bailey asked Wills, "Your Honor, will I go home someday?"

"I can't answer that," Wills said.

Wills later allowed Bailey to leave the courtroom to confer with his attorneys, Derrick Lefler and Bill Huffman, about the plea and sentence.

Upon their return, Wills again asked Bailey if he still wanted to plead guilty to which Bailey replied, "Yes."

Lefler told Wills that although Bailey had a mental health diagnosis, "Today he seems to be aware and with it."

"He is able to understand and communicate," Lefler said. "Today he is in a position to make decisions."

In addition to the murder plea, Bailey also pleaded guilty to grand larceny. The charge stemmed from the robbery of a Mercer County woman's home during which he stole a television, gaming system, 15 games, fidget spinners, a silver wedding band and a pair of sneakers valued at $90.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Wills sentenced Bailey to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and one to 10 years for grand larceny, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Bailey was also ordered to pay $1,735 in restitution to the robbery victim and court costs.

The state was represented by Pfeifer and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Krista Ellison.

