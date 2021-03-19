Who’s guilty of ‘Neanderthal thinking’ now? Biden’s immigration changes threaten kids

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cynthia M. Allen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whether you agree with Gov. Greg Abbott’s politics or you think his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of “Neanderthal thinking,” it’s difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy as “reckless open borders.”

How better might someone describe a circumstance in which the number of illegal border crossings (so far this year) is on track to surge past the crisis levels of 2019? Especially when an increasing number of the migrants are vulnerable, unaccompanied children.

Abbott’s comments, made Wednesday in Dallas, near the Kay Bailey Hutchison convention center, which is expected to house about 3,000 immigrant teenagers for up to 90 days as a “decompression center,” will no doubt be denounced as rank partisanship and political opportunism by a governor in desperate search of a good headline.

Maybe they were.

But to say that the current migrant surge has nothing to do with Biden’s policies and rhetoric and the hope he has given would-be immigrants, and everything to do with those of his predecessor, ignores the reality that Biden — who spent the early days of his presidency issuing executive orders to undo Trump administration policies — has created an incentive structure that makes the often harrowing trip to the U.S. entirely worth the risk, even for minors traveling without their parents.

And it shows.

Abbott said that more than 11,000 minors have been apprehended crossing the border into Texas this year — a situation that will soon become a humanitarian crisis if it isn’t already, regardless of the Biden administration’s willingness to admit it.

“This situation on the ground is certainly challenging,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, “in part because we inherited a dismantled system that wasn’t prepared for processing asylum requests.”

According to people who worked on immigration policy in the previous administration, that’s categorically untrue.

As National Review’s Rich Lowry recently detailed, many Trump-era policies deterred illegal immigration because they tightened up asylum practices and expedited processing, including the quick repatriation of those who did not meet the requirements for asylum.

The former administration also developed its Migrant Protection Protocols, which allowed for migrants to be returned to Mexico while awaiting immigration proceedings, instead of overflowing U.S. detention facilities or becoming part of the “catch and release” program that sent immigrants here illegally into the U.S. interior, never to be heard from again.

Under the protocols, Mexico offered work permits and other assistance to those awaiting hearings, although many assailed the program for creating refugee camps across the border.

For all of the criticism rightly directed at Donald Trump’s inexcusable rhetoric, particularly on child separation, his administration was ultimately successful in deterring people who would not qualify for asylum from crossing the border in the first place.

That arguably prevented a lot of suffering and the prolonged detentions we are witnessing now in overcrowded facilities on both sides of the border.

Biden, of course, having ended Trump’s protection protocols along with other programs, has effectively welcomed more illegal border crossings. That unsurprisingly created new refugee-like camps of people waiting to cross the border into the U.S.

We can expect a lot more suffering to come.

Still, Psaki insists that “the border is not open. But as you know, we also have changed our policies to approach it in a more humane way — and keep kids safe.”

That remains to be seen.

The Biden administration’s decision to no longer turn back unaccompanied minors may be a compassionate departure from the Trump years.

Or, as Abbott worries, it will incentivize human traffickers and smugglers to increase their activities, sending more vulnerable youth across the border and into the arms of those who would harm them.

It may further encourage parents to surrender their children into the hands of so-called coyotes who care little for their safety and well-being.

And, given the ongoing pandemic, housing minors in overcrowded facilities that lack resources to test children for COVID-19, let alone care for or quarantine those experiencing symptoms, isn’t in keeping with the Biden administration’s promise to keep kids safe, not to mention its public health protocols.

That’s the thing about “Neanderthal thinking.” At some point, it’s going to apply to you, too.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: Why more migrant children are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border

    The number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border this year is on pace to be the highest in 20 years, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top officials said this week, a rise that includes an increase in unaccompanied children. The Biden administration has struggled to house the growing number of children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left the kids stuck in jail-like border facilities for days. Republicans have blamed Biden for relaxing immigration policies, while some Democrats are concerned about conditions in facilities and why children are being held for so long.

  • Texas governor blames open border policy for surge

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says that a surge of migration to the U.S. from Mexico resulted in federal officials "scrambling" to find housing for unaccompanied children. (March 17)

  • ‘God Is A Bullet’: Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, January Jones & Andrew Dice Clay To Star In Nick Cassavetes Action-Thriller

    EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (Ray), Emmy-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game Of Thrones), Golden Globe-nominee January Jones (Mad Men), Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Andrew Dice Clay (Entourage) are set to star in action-thriller God Is A Bullet, we can reveal. Written and to be directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook), based on the […]

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Mark Meadows: Democrats can’t talk about immigration reform without fixing border crisis

    Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses the lack of transparency at the southern border and immigration reform bills in the House.

  • Samuel and Fitz set to make magic for WFT and more from free agency

    Liz Loza and Charles Robinson discuss the latest signings in Free Agency.

  • Bears mentioned as potential landing spot for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

    Teams have been calling the Jaguars about Gardner Minshew's availability. And the Bears could very well be one of those teams.

  • ‘City of Lies’ Review: Could Johnny Depp Have the Answer to the Notorious B.I.G.’s Murder?

    Who shot Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls? It’s crazy to think that a Hollywood movie can solve a homicide the Los Angeles Police Department couldn’t crack. But conspiracy-minded “City of Lies” — which opens 24 years and 10 days after the rap legend’s murder on March 9, 1997 — suggests that the Notorious B.I.G.’s death […]

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there's 'no question' Trump's rhetoric about COVID-19 led to 'elevated threats' against Asian Americans

    Her remarks come as authorities investigate two Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women.

  • Nickelodeon's Expansion of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to Involve Creation of 'Avatar Airbender Universe'

    ViacomCBS’s Brian Robbins teased how 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko plan to expand the franchise.

  • Democrats will have only themselves to blame if they let Republicans make voting harder

    Ensuring people can vote and guarding against voter discrimination are necessities, not just priorities. And Democrats have the power to get them done.

  • Elizabeth Warren says the filibuster has 'deep roots in racism'

    In his eulogy for Rep. John Lewis, former President Barack Obama called to abolish the filibuster if it would allow federal voting laws to be passed.

  • Why Ken Jeong Thinks Scott Disick Is Grandpa Monster on The Masked Singer

    In this exclusive clip from tonight, March 17's episode of The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong makes a guess you'll want to keep up with. See his reasoning for yourself.

  • Paris Hilton Launches Production Company, Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

    Paris Hilton is getting into business with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, signing an exclusive two-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Hilton will develop, executive produce and star in original unscripted television programming on behalf of the studio. Veteran media executive Bruce Gersh will executive produce all projects alongside Hilton under their new […]

  • NGOs Shocked at U.S. ‘Horrendous’ Response to Migrant Surge

    Adrees Latif/ReutersThe thing that struck Texas Rep. August Pfluger on his first visit to an immigration intake center along the border was the look in the young migrants’ eyes.“You see the look in their eyes and it’s just—I can’t even hardly describe the feeling that you get that they’ve just gone through something horrendous,” Pfluger said in an interview Tuesday, a day after touring the facility in El Paso, Texas that’s crowded with over 1,000 migrants, already at capacity.As record numbers of children from Central America continue to arrive daily at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents, troubling details of their journeys and the conditions they’re met with at Homeland Security facilities are emerging, setting up a crisis for the new Biden administration that’s gathering criticism from both sides of the aisle.At a Customs and Border Protection site in Donna, Texas, young migrants have reported going for days without showers and access to the outdoors, their lawyers told reporters this week. In El Paso, where Pfluger visited alongside a delegation of his fellow House Republicans, children slept on thin mats on concrete floors.Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them“As a father, you walk through there, your heart just sinks for what the administration is doing that is resulting in these kids being exploited,” Pfluger said.Testifying before Congress Wednesday morning, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the surge was the result of years of bad policy by the Trump administration and that the Biden administration has been rushing to stand up ad hoc sites to house the surge of children.In Dallas, immigration officials are prepping a downtown convention center for the arrival of unaccompanied migrants expected as early as Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said, and in Midland, Texas, 248 teenage boys moved into a former oil camp reopened over the weekend, with more arriving in the days that followed, Pfluger, that city’s congressman, said.The weeks-long journey for migrants from Central America can be arduous, across punishing terrain and often with limited supplies. As they seek, in many cases, to escape violence and economic instability in their home countries that has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a pair of recent hurricanes, migrants can pay thousands of dollars to unreliable smugglers. Reports of sexual abuse and exploitation along the way are common.When unaccompanied minors reach the border, their conditions may not improve much at first. In interviews and public appearances this week, advocates, lawmakers, and federal officials described an immigration system buckling under the weight of the recent surge.Biden to Send FEMA to Border to Deal With Surge in Migrant Teens and ChildrenCBP intake facilities, like the one in El Paso, are not intended to house children, and some have already reached or surpassed their capacity, forcing immigration officials to fly migrants to less crowded areas along other parts of the border.“These Border Patrol facilities are absolutely horrific,” said Paola Luisi, director of Families Belong Together, a loose coalition of more than 250 groups that provide various services to undocumented people on both sides of the southern border. “Of the six children who died under the Trump administration, almost all six, except for one, were in CBP facilities.”Under a current court order, migrant children are only supposed to remain in the intake facilities for up to 72 hours before being moved to government-funded shelters that are better equipped to handle them, although the Department of Homeland Security admitted on Tuesday that that timeline was not always being met.“The Border Patrol facilities have become crowded with children and the 72-hour timeframe for the transfer of children from the Border Patrol to HHS is not always met,” Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday.In a news conference last week, Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, said showers are provided at least every 48 hours and that migrants are given three meals a day.On Saturday, the Biden administration directed personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help open new sites and lessen the overcrowding.Since then, officials have begun plans to move migrants from the CBP facilities to emergency sites run by the Department of Health and Human Services, similar to the new facilities in Dallas and Midland, before the children can be placed in a shelter. According to Jeff Hild, an HHS deputy assistant secretary, a NASA airfield in Mountain View, California and another site in Homestead, Florida are also being considered for use in the near future, The New York Times reported.The Midland facility, a prefabricated camp with a 700-person capacity that has housed oil and gas workers in the past, has bedrooms with attached bathrooms where the young migrants will stay for likely two to four weeks, according to Pfluger, who also toured that facility on Monday.Officials chose the location because of its “turnkey nature,” Pfluger said, noting there will be ample space for the migrants to quarantine in case of a COVID outbreak.The White House, which has assiduously avoided the “crisis” label for the crush of undocumented children, maintains that the surge is a consequence of the Trump administration’s immigration policies—rather than the result of migrants seeing the new administration as a green light. Many of the children now entering the United States were initially turned back under the Migrant Protection Protocols last year, effectively leaving them stranded in northern Mexico until Biden reversed the migrant protection protocols for minors earlier this year. Adults and families that present themselves at the border are still being turned away now under a public health policy that was first instituted in the early days of the pandemic by the Trump administration, while the Biden team has since dropped that blockade for unaccompanied minors.“A lot of kids were in limbo in northern Mexico already,” said Leah Chavla, a senior policy adviser for the Women’s Refugee Commission’s migrant rights and justice program. “There’s a lot of people the last administration really left in danger, and it’s accelerated very quickly.”The inherent difficulty in procuring safe housing in the middle of a pandemic, she added, has exacerbated the problem.“Without COVID, the situation wouldn’t be nearly to this level,” Chavla said.In those extenuating circumstances, the government has backslid on many of its stated policies—as well as court-mandated rules—on the conditions in which children can be held in immigrant detention facilities, like the three-day policy mandated under the courts’ so-called Flores Agreement.The administration has characterized the current housing crunch as the least-bad of “few good options,” in the words of White House press secretary Jen Psaki.“None of these Border Patrol facilities are made for children, and we want to move them as quickly as possible into shelters and then into homes,” Psaki told reporters on Monday, adding that FEMA’s involvement would hopefully speed up that process. “The president is very focused on expediting what’s happening at the border at every step in the process.”Mayorkas was grilled on the Biden administration’s reversal of Trump-era policies of deterrence on Wednesday during an appearance before the House Homeland Security Committee, which committee Republicans blamed for the recent surge in migrant children at the border.“Why in the world did this administration… basically shred the Trump administration’s asylum agreements with Mexico and Central America?” asked Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), who called Trump’s policies that limited access to the asylum process “masterful” at preventing illegal immigration and called the current situation on the border a “crisis.”The secretary bristled at that characterization, and forcefully decried the use of family separation as a method of deterrence.“A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a nine-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future immigration. That, to me, is a crisis,” Mayorkas said to McCaul, adding that the Biden administration was working to “ensure that we have an immigration system that works and that migration to our country is safe, orderly, and humane.”But to nonprofits that work on behalf of kids in the immigration system, those promises ring hollow.Surges of unaccompanied minors at the southern border have vexed Washington politicians before, notably in 2014 and 2019, under the Obama and Trump administrations, but the government infrastructure has not been updated to meet the problem, according to Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning Washington think tank.“I am heartened to hear rhetoric from this administration that they are aware of that problem and interested in changing it. The problem is that they’re dealing with a significant challenge at the southern border and reforming all of our southern border infrastructure and procedures to accommodate more mixed flows is difficult while they’re dealing with this challenge,” Pierce said.“The idea that DHS, which has $49 billion budget, can’t figure this out, to me, is the wrong conversation,” said Luisi, of Families Belong Together, noting that nonprofit groups that were left high and dry during the Trump administration were still able to cobble together critical services for undocumented people. “A bunch of ragtag NGOs could do it with one-millionth of the budget… because a child’s life was on the line.”“The administration really has an opportunity here to live by its values,” Luisi added, “to think about how we do right by the children’s families.”Options to relieve pressure on the CBP facilities include expanding the number of temporary housing facilities like those in Dallas and Midland, advocates say, as well as potentially expediting the licensing of traditional foster care facilities to house children in ORR or CBP custody. The Biden administration also recently lifted some limitations on the number of beds that traditional shelters that house migrant children (where the kids receive classroom education and are connected with family members or foster sponsors in the U.S.) had been under due to social distancing guidelines.But those more permanent solutions require a top-down rethinking of how children are handled in the immigration system, said Marielena Hincapie, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center.“The administration has to follow through on its commitment to address and invest in addressing the root causes because at the end of the day, the crisis is actually at the country of origin,” Hincapie said. “This is about my managing migration, and managing a migration flow that we expected! Because there’s none of this is unexpected.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Canadian accused of spying by China goes on trial

    A Chinese court held its first trial of a Canadian citizen charged with espionage on Friday, but it was the timing that raised a few eyebrows. The trial of businessman Michael Spavor was held in Dandong, across the border from North Korea where he regularly went for work. Spavor was one of what the Canadian press has called the 'two Michaels'. Both are Canadians arrested by Beijing more than two years ago.That happened not long after police in Vancouver detained Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, on a U.S. warrant.Beijing has denied that the arrests of the two Canadians were in retaliation.Canadian officials said they were denied access to Friday's trial on national security grounds. Jim Nickel, The Deputy Head of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, expressed his disappointment. "There is an obligation on the Chinese authority's part to admit councillor officials to attend hearings of our citizens. So we are disappointed in the lack of access and the lack of transparency."Hours after the trial ended, Beijing said it would set a later date for a verdict.China has a conviction rate of over 99%.Meng Wanzhou remains on house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States. While Beijing has denied a link, Spavor's trial coincides with the first-ever talks between Beijing and Washington, since President Joe Biden took office.A former Canadian ambassador said Beijing has its eye on Meng's release. Some observers have said convictions of both men could facilitate a diplomatic agreement in which the pair are released and sent back to Canada.The other arrested Canadian, former diplomat Michael Kovrig, is set to appear in court on Monday.

  • Diane Keaton & Taylour Paige Set For Romantic Comedy ‘Mack & Rita’

    EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an independent romantic comedy we hear is coming together: Oscar winner Diane Keaton and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Taylour Paige are set to star in Mack and Rita which will be produced by Alex Saks. Katie Aselton Duplass is directing, we hear. The comedy is billed as being in the spirit of Big. Mackenzie Martin is […]

  • Soulja Boy Reacts to Drake Thanking Bow Wow: 'Dude Stole My Whole Bar'

    Drake electing to pay homage to Bow Wow instead of Soulja Boy might have ruffled Big Drako’s feathers due to his past issues with Bow Weezy.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • Against California’s Ethnic-Studies Curriculum

    To graduate from high school in the state of California, students have to take just three years of English and two years of math. Democrats in the state are now trying to add another subject to these paltry requirements, which are among the most lax and lenient in the nation. Chemistry, biology, physics, history, geography, civics, and foreign languages have all been passed over. As it turns out, the subject that California’s political machine wants taught to all children in the state without exception is ethnic studies. Today, the state’s Board of Education will vote on whether or not to approve a model curriculum for this subject to be used in each and every Californian public school. The state legislature has signaled its intention to make the curriculum mandatory if the Board of Education gives its approval. If such a bill is signed into law, ethnic studies will be the only subject in California with the same pedagogical priority in K–12 classrooms as reading, writing, and arithmetic. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation to this effect due to a lack of clarity about the proposed draft curriculum, which was then unfinished. The Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum has since been completed and has undergone three draft revisions. The Board of Education will examine the final, 894-page version today. The proposed Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum is probably the most radical, polemical, and ideologically loaded educational document ever offered up for public consideration in the free world. Even after all of the many revisions made to the document, it remains at bottom a political catechism, clearly formulated for the purpose of indoctrinating children into the intersectional electoral priorities of the far Left. The first draft of the curriculum was so far outside the boundaries of the Overton window in California that it was rejected out of hand by the Board of Education, the governor, and even by the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, who ridiculed it as an “impenetrable mélange of academic jargon and politically correct pronouncements.” One of its lesson plans included a list of 154 influential people of color but omitted to mention Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, or even the late congressman John Lewis. Pol Pot, however, the architect of the Cambodian genocide, did make an appearance, alongside other violent revolutionaries. Antisemitism has also plagued the development of the model curriculum from the start. An early draft listed the anti-Semitic BDS campaign alongside Black Lives Matter and #MeToo as an example of an historic American social movement and also referred to the 1948 Israeli War of Independence only as the “Nakba,” an Arabic word meaning “catastrophe.” Even in the final version of the curriculum, Jews have been relegated to an appendix. Their outsized contribution to American life does not warrant a place in the core content of the course in the eyes of the curriculum’s authors. It was hoped by many that the criticism directed at early drafts of the document would be taken under advisement by its authors and its backers, leading to a more palatable final version. These hopes were misplaced. Changes have been made to the curriculum, particularly to address, or perhaps to better conceal, the naked anti-Semitism of earlier iterations. But the radicalism of the document hasn’t been blunted in any significant way. As evidence of this, we need only look at the part of the curriculum that has to do with religion. White Christians are accused of having committed “theocide” against indigenous peoples, murdering their gods and replacing them with the god of the Bible. This, students are told, has led directly to “coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide,” and to the “explicit erasure and replacement of holistic Indigeneity and humanity.” In response, students are encouraged to establish for their generation a new social order characterized by “countergenocide” and “counterhegemony,” which will eventually allow for the “regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity.” As far as the religious content of the curriculum is concerned, the bill’s proponents may even have overplayed their hand from a constitutional perspective. Teachers are encouraged by the authors of the curriculum to lead students in traditional indigenous chants, songs, and prayers to the Aztec gods. One lesson plan recommends that students clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him to grant students the power to be “warriors” for “social justice.” For obvious reasons, this kind of religious instruction in public schools runs afoul of the First Amendment. No doubt James Madison would have been surprised to learn that the Constitution would one day stand athwart Tezkatlipoka yelling “Stop!” — but he would not, we think, be displeased at such a development. If this curriculum is endorsed by California’s Board of Education and manages somehow to pass constitutional muster, 6 million American children could soon have it forced upon them from the age of 5 or 6 all the way up through the dawn of their adulthood. How many of them will be able to resist such a consistent and widespread program of indoctrination? It would be bad enough for California and the country if an initiative like this were being spearheaded and sponsored by private actors, but on top of everything else, the curriculum’s political backers are asking American taxpayers to foot the bill. As board members cast their votes, they must ask themselves, “How would this curriculum look different if it had been written by America’s worst enemies, by all of the bad actors in the world who would relish the sight of American society collapsing in upon itself?” If they can answer that question honestly, they’ll do their duty and stop this document in its tracks. If they can’t, another bill mandating the curriculum state-wide will soon land on Governor Newsom’s desk. The governor must make it clear that any such proposal will be vetoed yet again. Otherwise, it will fall to the courts to spare the children of California the fate of an early life lived as lab rats for the state’s most insane and depraved would-be social engineers.