Guilty: Pasterchik sentenced to 22 years

Jul. 29—LIMA — Jurors in the case of Michael Pasterchik over a span of two days heard stories that focused on the lives of three drug addicts. Two of those addicts died in 2020 as a result of their drug use, while the third was said to have directly contributed to their deaths by providing the lethal doses.

Those jurors deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before returning verdicts in support of the state's allegations that Pasterchik caused the deaths of two women by furnishing them with heroin and fentanyl.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed immediately sentenced Pasterchik to a minimum of 22 years in prison for his role in the 2020 deaths of Jennifer Moyer and Jessica Judy.

"This case demonstrates the tragedy of drugs and the tragedy of addiction, and there certainly is too much of each in this community," the judge said. "It's just a tragedy."

Defense attorney Steven Chamberlain offered a similar sentiment. Offering his condolences to the victims' families, Chamberlain said the case "brings to the surface the utter destruction that selling drugs has done to this community and to the country as a whole. People are making millions and millions of dollars from death and destruction" that often accompanies fentanyl use.

"But these victims had choices, too," Chamberlain added.

Pasterchik, 30, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and single counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants and corrupting another with drugs, all felonies of the first degree.

Over two days of testimony jurors heard that Pasterchik had purchased aerosol cans of Dust Off for Moyer on the night before her death and that he routinely gave her fentanyl in exchange for living in Moyer's home. Both fentanyl and the intoxicants contained in Dust Off, which are ingested through "huffing," were found in Moyer's body when an autopsy was performed.

Story continues

Testimony also showed that Judy had purchased heroin from Pasterchik on the day before her death. The woman's boyfriend told jurors he accompanied Judy to purchase the drugs and that they each snorted the heroin that evening. Judy was discovered unresponsive the following morning and died later at a local hospital. An autopsy showed that Judy's death was a result of a combination of fentanyl and heroin.

Members of both women's families addressed the court prior to sentencing.

"I came here to tell you I'm not angry with you, but I'm angry with your choices," Jennifer Moyer's mother told Pasterchik. But her emotions grew stronger when she talked about the trauma her young grandchildren have undergone since their mother's death.

"I'd like to see Michael Pasterchik incarcerated to the fullest extent of the law," the woman told the court. "This community deserves to be safe, and I believe he is a menace to society."

Judy's mother called Pasterchik a "punk who destroyed this loving family. When you took Jessica from us you broke this family," she said.

Pasterchik addressed those in the courtroom Thursday.

"I apologize to everyone here," he said. "I never wanted you to be here in this situation."

He also responded to those who said he showed no remorse.

"I'm not trying to minimize your loss, but I cooperated (with law enforcement) because I knew your daughters ... your sisters. And out of respect for you guys it (cooperating with police) was the right thing to do. I never intentionally preyed on Jessica or Jennifer. It was just the drug use," Pasterchik said.

"I'm deeply sorry."