Guilty plea in 2019 killing of Loudon tot

Feb. 23—A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the September 2019 killing of a Loudon toddler.

Douglas Barton, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 23-month-old the Attorney General's Office identified as C.E. Prosecutors had previously identified the little boy as Colton Emery.

Prosecutors said on Sept. 24, 2019, Barton assaulted Colton, who died of blunt force trauma to the head. Colton was the child of Barton's girlfriend, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Loudon police were called to the home where Barton and Colton had lived just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2019, where police said they found the boy dead. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday.

On Friday, state police and Manchester police arrested Douglas Barton, 39, of Loudon. Barton was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for what authorities called recklessly causing Emery's death. Prosecutors say Barton showed extreme indifference to the value of human life, and physically assaulted Emery multiple times.

In late December 2019, Barton was charged with alternate counts of knowing second-degree murder and reckless second-degree murder. He was held without bail.

Barton pleaded guilty to knowing second-degree murder as part of a plea bargain.

He was sentenced to 35 years to life in the New Hampshire state prison, but could be eligible to have two-and-a-half years of his sentence suspended if he serves 15 years with good behavior, and completes substance-abuse, anger-management and parenting classes.