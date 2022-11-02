Guilty plea accepted in 2020 Glynn County armed robberies

On Jan. 16, 2020, Allen Parker, 40, entered First Franklin Financial on Altama Extension in Brunswick, at around 10 a.m.

Carrying a handgun, Parker took money from two employees.

Around one hour later, Parker then entered the 5 Star Credit Union on Altama Avenue. Displaying the handgun once again, the robber had the teller hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

Parker, a native of Michigan, was a fugitive with outstanding criminal warrants at the time he committed these offenses in Brunswick.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery in May 2022 and requested a pre-sentencing investigation be conducted prior to sentencing.

According to Keith Higgins, district attorney of the Brunswick Judicial circuit, Parker appeared before Judge Roger B. Lane in Glynn County superior court on Oct. 28, 2022. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole on each of the three counts, to run concurrently with each other.

Parker will not be eligible to be considered for parole until after he serves 30 years in prison.

The investigation into the armed robberies was conducted jointly by the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments and was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Presley.

