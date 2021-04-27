Guilty plea in ATM skimming case

Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 27—An individual believed to have entered the United States illegally in March 2018 has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Pennsylvania, Janos Vaczi, 50, pleaded guilty Friday to four counts in U.S. District Court in Erie in connection with installing skimming equipment on numerous automated teller machines (ATMs) in Meadville, Erie and other parts of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Vaczi was charged by the FBI with installing skimming devices at an ATM in the Meadville area and using the data from the devices to create fake debit cards and steal thousands of dollars last month from at least 264 bank accounts around Meadville and Erie, according to the criminal complaint. Marquette Savings Bank reported losses of at least $50,000, according to the criminal complaint.

From March 2018 to June 22, 2019, Vaczi and unnamed co-conspirators installed skimming equipment on numerous ATMs throughout the region to capture bank account and personal identity information of numerous individuals, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The information was placed on other cards, then used at various ATMs to unlawfully obtain thousands of dollars in victim funds.

During the investigation, the FBI searched a storage locker that Vaczi had rented in the Pittsburgh area.

Inside the storage locker the FBI discovered hundreds of cards that contained stolen bank account information which enabled Vaczi and his co-conspirators to use the cards at various ATMs to steal funds. Vaczi's storage locker also contained $10,000, ATM skimming equipment and numerous fake passports and international driver's licenses bearing his picture but with different names.

Shortly before the FBI apprehended Vaczi, he attempted to bury hundreds of cards containing stolen identity information near a grocery store in the Pittsburgh area, officials said. Agents noticed that the ground had been disturbed in the area where Vaczi had been standing and discovered the cards shortly thereafter.

Vaczi faces up to 11 years in prison and a $1 million fine when sentenced Aug. 25.

Keith Gushard can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran fears South African, Indian variants as daily virus deaths hit record

    Iran has found three suspected cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday, calling it an alarm bell after COVID-19 deaths hit a daily record of 496 a day earlier. Iran, the epicentre of the pandemic in the Middle East and which is grappling with a fourth wave, reported 462 deaths on Tuesday. "Unfortunately we received a report about three cases of the South African virus, and we are making more checks to confirm this," Namaki said in remarks carried by state TV.

  • Rose McGowan calls Democrats a ‘cult’ opposed to ‘changing the world for the better’

    ‘I find the Democrats are really, pretty much almost against all the same things,’ actor says

  • Dallas lawyer takes up mission to help people avoid eviction

    Not long after he began posting advice last year for people facing eviction during the pandemic, Mark Melton found himself inundated with phone calls and messages. “It became apparent really quickly that this was going to be too much of a job for one person,” said Melton, a Dallas tax attorney who decided to study up on eviction law as COVID-19 began taking an economic toll on Texas residents.

  • Thousands demonstrate in Chad against military transition

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Thousands of people protested and two people were killed in Chad Tuesday in demonstrations against the rule of a transitional military council headed by the son of the late President Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed last week. Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Chad's capital, N’Djamena, and there were also demonstrations in other parts of the nation.

  • Top House Democrat unveils plan to establish universal paid family and medical leave programs

    The proposal from Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal would also make permanent a $300 monthly check program for parents from the Democratic stimulus law.

  • ‘Crime against humanity’: Human rights experts issue damning report on police killings of Black Americans

    International commissioners find ‘alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force’ in US

  • Top Financial Stocks for May 2021

    The financial sector is comprised of companies that offer services including loans, savings, insurance, payment services, and money management for individuals and firms. Financial sector stocks include a wide range of companies involved in retail and commercial banking, accounting, insurance, asset management, credit cards, and brokerage. Well-known companies in the sector include Wells Fargo Co. (WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS).

  • U.S. stocks move mostly higher ahead of tech earnings flood

    Major U.S. stock benchmarks trade mostly higher early Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records, as investors sift through a torrent of corporate earnings reports and prepare for results from technology heavyweights.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Coronavirus update: New masking guidelines likely; India's staggering case surge

    The U.S. could see a change in outdoor masking requirements as India sees a massive surge in cases.

  • A Danish priest was charged with murder after his wife went missing. Police found chemicals at his home and search terms like 'disappeared' and 'cleaning.'

    Authorities charged Thomas Gotthard, 44, on Monday. His wife Maria From Jakobsen was last seen on October 26, and her body has not been found.

  • 'QAnon: Into the Storm' director Cullen Hoback talks about how 2 random guys trolled the entire world and inspired a deadly insurrection

    The HBO series "QAnon: Into the Storm" pulls back the curtain and reveals the men behind the conspiracy theory that broke millions of brains.

  • South African cave could be oldest human 'home' say researchers

    Researchers believe they may have found the earliest known human 'home' in a South African cave, with evidence of domesticity there dating as far back as two million years. The Canadian-Israeli team found traces of the earliest ever use of fire, at least one million years ago, and of hand tools in the 140-metre-deep Wonderwerk Cave in the southern Kalahari Desert. The cave has been studied by archaeologists ever since it was first discovered by local farmers in 1940 and has produced a steady stream of archaeological breakthroughs. In 2009, researchers documented the oldest evidence of non-functional symbolic objects in the form of crystals gathered by early humans. In a newly-published paper in Quaternary Science Reviews, Ron Shaar, Ari Matmon, Liora Kolska Horwitz, Yael Ebert and Michael Chazan detail evidence of burnt bones, stone tools and soil as well as ash at least 30 metres into the cavemouth.

  • Explosive-laden 'drone' boat targets Saudi port of Yanbu

    A remotely piloted boat packed with explosives targeted the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the kingdom said, with the blast sending black smoke into the sky off the coast. Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the attack boat. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • What you need to know if you are thinking of cruising this summer

    After more than a year without cruises, it looks like vacations at sea may finally become available for U.S. residents in the Caribbean and elsewhere this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Covid deaths at lowest level in more than six months

    Covid deaths are at the lowest level in more than six months, new figures show. A total of 362 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending April 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – the lowest number since the week ending Oct 2. The figure is down four per cent on the previous week's total, although the number of deaths registered is likely to have been affected by the recent Easter bank holidays. Around one in 29 – 3.5 per cent – of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to April 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, compared to 4.2 per cent the previous week. The number of overall deaths increased 1,340 compared to the previous week, but was still 0.8 per cent below the five-year average for the time of year.

  • Idaho policeman mocks LeBron James tweet after police shooting, gets 3M TikTok views

    “There’s a guy trying to stab another guy, what do you think I should do?” Silvester asks James in a mock phone call.

  • Halfway done, Georgia shipwreck demolition has months to go

    Demolition of a cargo ship that overturned on the Georgia coast reached the halfway mark Monday as a towering crane lifted the vessel's engine room section away from the rest of the shipwreck for removal by barge. The South Korean freighter Golden Ray capsized soon after leaving the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019. “We’re definitely going to be here for several more months," said Mauricio Garrido, president of T&T Salvage, the salvage contractor hired to dismantle the wreck.