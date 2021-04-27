Guilty plea in ATM skimming case

Apr. 27—An individual believed to have entered the United States illegally in March 2018 has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Pennsylvania, Janos Vaczi, 50, pleaded guilty Friday to four counts in U.S. District Court in Erie in connection with installing skimming equipment on numerous automated teller machines (ATMs) in Meadville, Erie and other parts of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Vaczi was charged by the FBI with installing skimming devices at an ATM in the Meadville area and using the data from the devices to create fake debit cards and steal thousands of dollars last month from at least 264 bank accounts around Meadville and Erie, according to the criminal complaint. Marquette Savings Bank reported losses of at least $50,000, according to the criminal complaint.

From March 2018 to June 22, 2019, Vaczi and unnamed co-conspirators installed skimming equipment on numerous ATMs throughout the region to capture bank account and personal identity information of numerous individuals, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The information was placed on other cards, then used at various ATMs to unlawfully obtain thousands of dollars in victim funds.

During the investigation, the FBI searched a storage locker that Vaczi had rented in the Pittsburgh area.

Inside the storage locker the FBI discovered hundreds of cards that contained stolen bank account information which enabled Vaczi and his co-conspirators to use the cards at various ATMs to steal funds. Vaczi's storage locker also contained $10,000, ATM skimming equipment and numerous fake passports and international driver's licenses bearing his picture but with different names.

Shortly before the FBI apprehended Vaczi, he attempted to bury hundreds of cards containing stolen identity information near a grocery store in the Pittsburgh area, officials said. Agents noticed that the ground had been disturbed in the area where Vaczi had been standing and discovered the cards shortly thereafter.

Vaczi faces up to 11 years in prison and a $1 million fine when sentenced Aug. 25.

