Guilty plea in boat crash

Aug. 27—A Roseville man who was charged with five counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal boat crash in Otter Tail County that took the life of a 52-year-old Ely man will plead guilty.

Charles Willis Gramith, 73, of Roseville was operating a boat that collided with a parked watercraft killing its owner, Neil Baker, a 52-year-old man . The two men resided in neighboring lake homes approximately 2 miles southwest of Ottertail City on State Highway 78.

According to court records, deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a boat crash at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2020.

Just prior to the arrival of first responders, Baker was located by several neighbors who had rushed to the scene to render aid. Baker was pronounced deceased after the arrival of EMS and law enforcement personnel.

The Ely man had just returned to his dock and along with several family members had been out on the lake. After their passengers got off the boat, Baker and his wife remained. It was at this point that Gramith struck the Baker's parked boat at high speed. The Bakers were both ejected from their boat into the water.

Also according to court records, a deputy who spoke with the Ely man's wife stated that she was unable to find her husband. After hitting their boat, she observed Gramith's boat circling before gaining control.

In speaking with a deputy, Gramith later admitted that he was the driver of the boat, and first stated that he thought something was caught on the steering wheel, but later said he was not sure what happened. While they were speaking, the deputy observed that Gramith's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he was licking his lips continuously and there was a moderate odor of alcohol. Gramith admitted taking a number of medications. The medications were reviewed by law enforcement with a pharmacist and jail staff. At least two of the medications prescribed to Gramith, an anti-anxiety and blood thinner, both indicated warnings for use with alcohol and potential for increased impairment.

Story continues

Gramith also stated to the deputy that he thought about jumping in the water after the crash but did not. Instead, Gramith put his boat onto the lift and went into the house to get a glass of water because it was hot. Gramith also admitted that he had consumed two beers in the boat and one earlier, but none since returning in the boat.

Gramith was transported to Lake Region Healthcare for a blood sample that was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing. Gramith was then placed under arrest and apparently stated "OK."

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that the victim suffered significant head trauma and lacerations to the shoulder and neck areas that caused instant death.

In exchange for the pending plea, Gramith would be sentenced on one count of criminal vehicular homicide, for causing the crash and leaving the scene, with the remaining four other charges dismissed. One-hundred thirteen days would be stayed, with an additional seven days at the Otter Tail County Jail to be served July 1, of next year, in addition to 60 days of electronic home monitoring with work-release privileges to immediately follow the in-custody time. Gramith also has to cooperate with a chemical use assessment and follow all recommendations, with a probationary period of up to 10 years.

Gramith's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.