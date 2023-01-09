Guilty plea in Centerfolds Cabaret assault that preceded teen's death

MAYS LANDING – An Atlantic City man has admitted he assaulted an underaged strip club patron who was later found dead after walking away from the club in frigid temperatures.

Jamaul Timberlake, 31, is one of three men accused of attacking 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2022.

Also charged are brothers Garnell and John Hands of Pleasantville.

The assault took place after bouncers ejected Mayren-Guzman from Centerfolds and an altercation occurred outside the Delilah Road club , according to an account from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

It said the attack was captured on surveillance video.

At a court hearing Wednesday, Timberlake admitted “that he and his two codefendants outnumbered Mayren-Guzman and recklessly caused significant bodily injury to him,” the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Mayren-Guzman, who lived in Egg Harbor Township, was reported missing on Jan. 23. His body was found two days later during a search of a marsh near the club.

His death was caused by hypothermia, drowning, and alcohol intoxication, the prosecutor’s office said.

The incident prompted protests by Mayren-Guzman’s family and community members outside Centerfolds, which later lost its municipal business license.

The victim's mother, Zara Mayren of Egg Harbor Township, has sued the business, its operators and the assault suspects. Her suit alleges Centerfolds employees illegally served alcohol to her son for about two hours before forcing him from the club with no concern for his safety.

The club and its operators have denied any wrongdoing.

Timberlake admitted guilt to aggravated assault Wednesday in Superior Court in Mays Landing.

He faces a four-year prison term under a plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office said.

Timberlake, who has been held without bail, asked to be released after admitting guilt. That request was denied as a judge determined he remained a danger to the community, the statement said.

Timberlake is to be sentenced Feb. 22.

His plea and sentence are contingent on both Garnell and John Hands also admitting guilt later this month, the prosecutor’s office noted.

