Guilty plea in drug-fueled crash that killed Warren man

TOMS RIVER - A 41-year-old Lavallette man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide in the death of an 83-year-old pedestrian from Warren in a drug-fueled crash in October 2019.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office in a statement said it would seek an eight-year prison term for Brian Kosanke on the vehicular homicide charge and 18 months on a hindering charge. Kosanke also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

The sentences for the two criminal charges would run consecutively, the prosecutor's office said.

Sentencing for Kosanke is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022.

He appeared before Superior Court Judge Michael T. Collins at the Ocean County Courthouse.

Kosanke was driving north on Route 35 in Lavallette about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 2019, when he struck Thomas Castronovo of Warren as Castronovo was attempting to cross the highway at the Guyer Avenue intersection, authorities said.

First responders tried to save the critically injured Castronovo at the scene. He was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he later died, authorities said.

Kosanke agreed to submit a blood sample that eventually showed he was under the influence of Xanax, cocaine, fentanyl and gabapentin, authorities said. Gabapentin is a opioid used to treat seizures and nerve pain and is sometimes abused by recreational drug users.

Officers arresting Kosanke found Xanax in his possession that was packaged for distribution, authorities said. He was initially also charged with possession with intent to distribute Xanax pills and possession of Xanax.

Before police got to the scene of the crash, Kosanke took something out of his car, surveillance camera footage showed. Investigators discovered he had stashed heroin on the side of the road and went back to get it after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

Castronovo was remembered in his obituary as a "true pillar" of the Warren community, where had had lived since 1966. Castronovo was the founder and long-time owner of Edgewood Pharmacy, the first pharmacy in the township.

Castronovo had a home in Lavallette where he tended to his flower garden and spent time at the ocean and playing games with his grandchildren, his family said.

