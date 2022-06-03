Guilty plea entered in 2017 murder of Etowah County man

A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the 2017 shooting death of an Etowah County man, according to court documents.

Ty Jordan Kirkland entered a blind plea, meaning there is no agreed-upon sentence in exchange for the plea.

Kirkland was charged with the Sept. 25, 2017, shooting of Kevin Charles Jones, 42, at the man's home on Sunset Trail, off Shady Grove and Walker Mountain roads south of Boaz.

Etowah County investigators said at the time that Jones was shot after a confrontation; his wife called 911 and he was taken to a Birmingham hospital, where he died hours later.

Presiding Circuit Judge George Day set sentencing in the case for Sept. 7.

