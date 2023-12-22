Guilty plea entered in Adrian overdose death case

ADRIAN — One of two defendants charged with providing the fentanyl that led to a woman’s fatal overdose entered a guilty plea Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Lenawee County Circuit Court.

Zachary David Rosenberg had been accused of selling fentanyl to Anjelica Church and Dakota Brian Jenkins. Church died May 29, 2022, after using the fentanyl. Rosenberg, 23, pleaded guilty to delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of fentanyl in a plea agreement that will dismiss the other charges against him — delivery of a controlled substance causing death and manslaughter — at sentencing on Feb. 2.

The plea agreement also calls for Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone to sentence Rosenberg to one year in the Lenawee County Jail with all but 30 days suspended as well as probation.

The maximum penalty for the drug delivery charge is 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Delivery of a controlled substance causing death is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

Anzalone noted that an agent of the court’s pretrial services had told her that Rosenberg has been taking twice-weekly drug tests and has only tested positive for THC — the active ingredient in marijuana. She said he has a medical marijuana card.

Rosenberg had been scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 3.

Jenkins, 22, is charged with a single count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 10 before Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver.

Adrian police were called on May 28, 2022, to an apartment on South Main Street to a report of an overdose and arrived to find Church receiving medical treatment, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Adrian police in Jenkins' and Rosenberg's district court files. Church was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where she died from fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation into Church's death, Jenkins told a detective he contacted Rosenberg to buy heroin, the affidavit said. Jenkins and Church met with Rosenberg, who gave the drugs to Jenkins while Church paid Rosenberg. When Jenkins and Church returned to the apartment, they used the drugs and went to sleep. When Jenkins woke up, he found Church was unresponsive and called 911.

On Wednesday, Rosenberg admitted to giving the drugs to Jenkins.

