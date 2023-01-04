Guilty plea entered in arson at coffee shop during Erie riots; deal reached over sentence

A 30-year-old Erie resident is on course to serve five years in federal prison for lighting a fire inside a downtown Erie coffee house during the rioting that followed a demonstration over George Floyd's death in May 2020.

Melquan Barnett, the defendant, could have served up to 20 years. But his plea deal most likely means that he will get sentenced to no more than five years, the mandatory minimum amount of time that federal law requires for his crime.

Barnett pleaded guilty on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Erie to one felony count of malicious destruction of property by fire, the only charge against him.

As part of the plea deal outlined in court, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the defense agreed that Barnett should receive no more than five years in federal prison when U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter sentences him on May 2.

Broken glass windows are shown in the Ember + Forge coffee shop in the 400 block of State Street on May 31, 2020. The damage occurred late Saturday following a peaceful protest in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020.

Baxter, who accepted Barnett's plea, could sentence him to more than five years, but such a departure would be less likely given the plea deal. Even a sentence of five years would be the most severe ordered for any of the rioters charged in the civil unrest in downtown Erie.

Barnett is among the more than two dozen people charged in the Erie rioting. The disruption broke out after a peaceful demonstration turned violent around Perry Square and lower State Street the night of May 30, 2020. The peaceful protesters had been demonstrating over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis five days earlier.

Barnett was one of two people charged in federal court over the riots. The other defendants were prosecuted in Erie County Common Pleas Court, a jurisdictional issue that became part of Barnett's unsuccessful attempt to challenge the federal arson charge.

Barnett remains free on house arrest and electronic monitoring. He answered standard questions during the 30-minute plea hearing at the federal courthouse in Perry Square. It sits about two blocks south from where Barnett started the fire inside the Ember + Forge coffee shop, on the southeastern corner of Fourth and State streets.

Barnett and his lawyer, Charles Sunwabe, said they understood the charge and plea deal, and they said Barnett had no qualms about pleading guilty. The hearing paused briefly for several minutes after Baxter asked Barnett if he had any questions about Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold's summary of the case against him.

After consulting with Sunwabe, Barnett said, "No questions, Your Honor."

A cyclist rides past the Ember + Forge coffee shop, 401 State St., on June 1, 2020. The storefront was covered in plywood following damage to the windows from a riot on May 30, 2020. The artwork on the sidewalk and the signage, which includes the phrase "Erie Strong" were created by artist Helen Tullio.

Sunwabe declined to comment immediately after the hearing.

The plea deal also calls for Barnett to get sentenced to three years of supervised release and pay restitution in an amount yet to be determined.

A fire at a coffee shop during civil unrest

The FBI accused Barnett of lighting fire to "an ignitable liquid" tossed onto a countertop at Ember + Forge shortly after the rioting started about 9 p.m. on May 30, 2020, according to the FBI's criminal complaint against Barnett. The front window of the shop had already been broken.

No one was injured in the blaze, though apartments above Ember + Forge were occupied when the fire broke out, as the U.S. Attorney's Office argued in court records in defending its decision to prosecute Barnett. The fire was extinguished quickly and the coffee shop reopened days after the rioting.

The FBI and police identified Barnett using surveillance video and video posted on social media, Trabold said in court on Wednesday.

Barnett pleaded guilty after Sunwabe failed to get the charge dismissed. The defense's challenge was not over the sufficiency of the evidence against Barnett but over the fairness of the federal charge against him.

Erie police prompt demonstrators at North Park Row near Perry Square to move north on State Street on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a riot following a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd earlier in the week in Minneapolis.

Barnett claimed that he was protesting the death of Floyd, who was Black, and thus engaged in free speech during the civil unrest.

Barnett, who is Black, said his race unfairly contributed to the decision to try him in U.S. District Court in Erie rather than Erie County Common Pleas Court, where the potential sentence could be less severe. After the FBI filed the criminal complaint against Barnett on June 3, 2020, a federal grand jury in Erie indicted him six days later. Erie police first charged Barnett, and the FBI then took over the case.

Several Erie social justice organizations, including Erie County United, unsuccessfully petitioned the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office to drop Barnett's case as well as the cases against all "protesters who acted for Black lives" following Floyd's death.

Judge dismisses challenges over federal charge

Judge Baxter ruled against all of Barnett's contentions in November 2021. She said in a 21-page opinion that the U.S. Attorney's Office has broad discretion in prosecuting crimes and that Barnett presented no evidence that the decision to prosecute him in federal court was biased.

The federal arson charge was based in part on the fact that Ember + Forge engages in interstate commerce through its use of Facebook and Instagram, sale of gift cards over the internet and purchase of coffee cups from New York, according to the FBI.

Citing precedent, Baxter ruled that acts of violence are not protected under the First Amendment. She also found that the U.S. Attorney's Office had legitimate reasons in taking Barnett's case, including deterring other violent crimes from occurring at demonstrations nationwide.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter accepted Melquan Barnett's guilty plea and will sentence him on May 2 in federal court in Erie.

The other defendant in the Erie rioting charged in federal court is Tyvarh Nicholson, also from Erie. He pleaded guilty to having Molotov cocktails — classified as unregistered firearms or destructive devices under federal law — during the unrest.

In December 2021, Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone sentenced Nicholson to three years and four months in prison and three years of supervised release. Nicholson, 31, faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

