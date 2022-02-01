Guilty plea entered in assault case involving UTV crash

Feb. 1—A Webb City man took a plea offer Monday on assault charges filed in connection with a utility vehicle crash April 18 that injured himself and three others.

Carlos P. Martinez, 34, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of second-degree assault and a felony count of child endangerment.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant to be completed before his sentencing hearing March 28.

The case pertains to a UTV crash on Eagle Street north of Fountain Road in which Martinez was driving, and he, two adult male passengers and a child were seriously injured. A probable-cause affidavit states that the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it struck a dirt berm, went airborne and flipped, throwing off all four people.