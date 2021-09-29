Guilty plea entered in Carthage assault case

Sep. 29—CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man took a plea offer this week in a felony domestic assault case that would grant him a suspended sentence with the requirement that he pay substantial restitution to the victim.

James E. Jones III, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea deal calling for a four-year suspended sentence. The agreement would require that he pay $9,132 in restitution while on supervised probation for five years.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of Jones. The judge set the defendant's sentencing hearing for Dec. 6.

Jones assaulted his girlfriend Oct. 5, 2019, at their residence on Grant Street in Carthage, hitting her twice in the mouth and knocking out two of her teeth, according to a probable-cause affidavit.