Guilty plea entered in case of shoplifting turned armed robbery

Mar. 30—A St. Louis woman who pulled a knife when confronted about shoplifting two pairs of shoes at a Joplin store has pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

Tiffany Madison, 35, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with the incident Jan. 19, 2021, at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 1717 S. Range Line Road.

The defendant's plea agreement would dismiss two related counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest, and would cap the sentence she might receive at no more than 10 years. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set her sentencing hearing for May 23.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Madison was observed at the store concealing two pairs of Nike shoes inside her purse and was confronted by an employee. She grabbed a knife she had in the purse and told the employee: "Get back." She kept telling employees that as she ran out of the store, according to the affidavit.

In the parking lot, a police officer confronted her and used a stun gun to get her under control and take her into custody when she did not comply with demands to show her hands and get down on the ground, according to the affidavit.