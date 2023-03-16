Guilty plea entered in child sex trafficking case

Mar. 16—A Hunt County man is facing a potential prison sentence after pleading guilty this week to having engaged in child sex trafficking.

Tyreque Hoskins, 34, of Greenville was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in November 2020 on one count each of trafficking a child and engaging in sexual conduct and sexual assault of a child.

The trafficking indictment alleged Hoskins transported a child younger than 17 for the purpose of having sex on or about July 9, 2020.

A second indictment alleging sexual assault of a child accuses Hoskins of engaging in criminal sexual acts with a child under age 17 on or about May 7, 2019.

He had earlier issued not guilty pleas to both indictments.

A jury trial had been scheduled in both cases in the 354th District Court on March 27.

During a pretrial hearing on March 9, Hoskins entered an open plea of guilty to the trafficking charge.

An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged and that Hoskins is subject to the full range of punishment.

The trafficking indictment was filed as a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The sexual assault of a child count, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, was dismissed.

Judge Keli Aiken accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 18.