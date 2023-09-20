Guilty plea is entered in Conneautville-area shooting case

Sep. 20—A Conneautville-area man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in county court to aggravated assault for shooting an Ohio man in February.

Christopher R. Bosch, 41, of Cole Road, faces sentencing Nov. 28 in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for the wounding of David A. Shipley, 44, of Andover.

The shooting was sparked by a love triangle between Bosch; Jacob Wick, 37, of Jefferson, Ohio; and a woman who was the girlfriend of both men, according to court documents.

Shipley and Wick were inside a sport utility vehicle outside Bosch's Cole Road home in Conneaut Township around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 24, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

The two had just dropped off the woman at the property, according to the arrest affidavit.

Shipley was shot once, hit in the head and neck area by a bullet from a handgun fired by Bosch, the affidavit stated.

Following the shooting, Bosch got into a lengthy standoff with state police at the home, according to the affidavit. The home is located about 3.5 miles southwest of Conneautville.

Bosch was scheduled to go on trial this month in county court on state police charges of two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment; three counts of simple assault; and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Bosch pleaded guilty Thursday before President Judge John Spataro to a felony count of aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office. The other charges won't be prosecuted as part of a plea deal with the office.

Graded as a first-degree felony, the aggravated assault case carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Bosc remains lodged in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, without bond awaiting sentencing.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.