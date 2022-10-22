Guilty plea entered in February dog attack case that injured woman

Oct. 22—A Cambridge Springs-area man has pleaded guilty in Crawford County Court for causing an unprovoked dog attack in February that left a woman injured and killed her dog.

William F. Bonecutter, 68, pleaded guilty Thursday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to one count of dog attack causing serious injury or death.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Bonecutter on Feb. 23 in connection with the Feb. 8 attack along Jouver Road in Richmond Township.

Bonecutter was charged Feb. 23 by state police with letting three Staffordshire Bull terrier-type dogs he owned attack and injure the 68-year-old woman and also kill her pet chihuahua. The woman received more than 12 stitches to her arm and thigh areas at Meadville Medical Center following the attack, according to police.

Bonecutter initially was charged by state police with six counts of dog attack causing serious injury or death and six counts of dangerous dog attack, all misdemeanor counts. He was charged with 10 summary violations — three counts of dog inflicts severe harm to human being without provocation on public or private property; three counts of harboring a dangerous dog; and four counts of not having proof of rabies vaccination as required.

However, in a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, Bonecutter pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Mark Stevens to one count of dog attack causing serious injury or death. In exchange, all other charges in the case won't be prosecuted.

Bonecutter also pleaded guilty Thursday in county court to not keeping dogs in quarantine in a separate case filed Feb. 23 by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

The bureau charged Bonecutter with two counts of not keeping two of his terriers confined while under a state-issued quarantine. The dogs were allowed run loose on Feb. 10 while they were to be confined under the state-issued quarantine, according to the complaint filed in that case.

In a plea deal with the DA's Office, Bonecutter pleaded guilty to one of the two quarantine charges in that case and other other won't be prosecuted.

Bonecutter faces up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine on the dog attack charge and up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine on the quarantine-related charge.

Bonecutter remains free on his own recognizance, pending sentencing Dec. 5 before Stevens.

