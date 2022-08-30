Guilty plea entered in firearm possession case

Aug. 30—A Joplin man took a plea deal Monday in a drunken driving and firearm case that would limit the prison sentence he could be assessed to no more than five years.

Justin S. Hylton, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of driving while intoxicated and capping the prison time.

Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment before Hylton's sentencing hearing Oct. 17.

The convictions stem from a vehicle pursuit Nov. 14, 2020, by a Duquesne police officer, according to court records. A probable-cause affidavit stated that in addition to being in possession of a firearm at the time, Hylton failed field sobriety tests after his arrest.