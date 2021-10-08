Guilty plea entered in Lamar murder case

Oct. 8—One of three defendants charged in the murder of Terry Harless a year ago in Lamar took a plea offer Thursday that would send him to prison for 20 years.

Lane R. Bronson, 28, of Carthage, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at a hearing in Joplin on a Barton County case assigned to Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson on a change of judges.

The plea deal calls for a prison term of 20 years. Bronson would be required under Missouri law to serve 85% of the sentence, or 17 years, before being eligible for parole.

His attorney, Joshua Baseley, requested a sentencing assessment, which the judge ordered to be completed prior to a sentencing hearing Dec. 17.

Michael Smalley, the Barton County prosecutor, recounted for the judge the facts of the state's case at the plea hearing, noting how officers responding to a call on July 13, 2020, that reported shots fired at 710 Broadway in Lamar found the body of Harless, 51, lying dead in the doorway of his home.

He had been shot four times, with three wounds to his right leg and a fourth to his chest. The home's front room was in considerable disarray, with a flat-screen television and lamp lying broken on the floor and a damaged coffee table nearby.

Smalley said investigators recovered five shell casings and four spent rounds — at least three of which passed through the victim — at the scene. While the casings were all from 9 mm rounds, a Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab determined two of the casings had been fired by one gun and the other three by a second gun.

Police found two occupants who were asleep at the time of the shooting barricaded inside their bedroom. They had been awakened by the gunfire, but stayed in their room out of fear and did not otherwise witness what happened.

But a man who had been at the address that night and left to go to a store returned while police were still there. He told them that Harless had been on the phone with someone earlier that night, and he had heard Harless tell them that he had "a fat wad" of cash in his pocket. The witness was under the impression that whoever was on the other end of the call was coming to look at a pickup truck Harless was willing to sell.

Three men showed up at the address a short time later. The witness told police that they made him feel "uneasy" and he left for the store. But, before he left, he had seen one of the men pick up a piece of junk mail that was on the coffee table and was subsequently dusted for fingerprints by police.

Those prints came back to Lane Bronson, Smalley said. Two other fingerprints found at the scene proved to be those of co-defendant Tre R.A. Ackerson, 27, of Webb City, he said.

Major case investigators soon caught another break when they received an anonymous tip that Sarah M. Humburd, 24, of Joplin, the girlfriend of third co-defendant David W. Morris, 33, of Duenweg, had been telling people how her boyfriend and Ackerson were involved in the murder. Morris was interviewed by investigators and eventually provided an account of what happened, Smalley said.

Morris purportedly told them that Ackerson had suddenly hit Harless in the face with a handgun and then shot him while the victim was sitting on his couch. Bronson, who is Ackerson's stepbrother, then pulled out a gun and the two of them fired additional shots at the victim, including one parting shot as they fled out the door of the residence.

Morris told investigators that the three of them had not discussed a plan to rob Harless on their way to the address that night and that he had headed out the door when the shooting began.

Bronson is first of the co-defendants to plead guilty in the Lamar murder case. Bronson, Ackerson, Morris, Humburd and the stepbrothers' mother, Kimberly Kay Grissom, 46, are among 11 people indicted in federal court in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the kidnapping and slaying of Jolene Walker Campbell, whose body was found in a remote field in Mayes County, Oklahoma.

Another Joplin woman, Breanna L. Sloan, 22, is alleged to have assisted in abducting Campbell and transporting her to Oklahoma where she met her death on July 4 or 5, 2020, a little more than a week before the murder of Harless.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.