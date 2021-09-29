Guilty plea entered in North Huntingdon Valentine's Day fatal crash that killed 4

Sep. 28—Thu Thanh Carole Nguyen knew her mother was a slow driver and didn't initially worry when she and her three friends were late in returning home after a Valentine's Day special Mass at a Pittsburgh church.

Months after she learned her mother and two friends were killed in a head-on collision on Route 30 in North Huntingdon, she told a Westmoreland County judge she still struggles with her emotions.

"I just wish I said I loved her before she died, and I regret that," Nguyen said Tuesday during a sentencing hearing for the former Trafford man police said caused the Feb. 14 crash that killed four people.

Timothy Richardson, 32, of Pitcairn pleaded guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide while driving drunk. Police said Richardson sped westward on a wet Route 30 shortly after 6 p.m., crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Thu Thi Xuan Nguyen of Hempfield.

Nguyen, along with friends Lan Thi Trinh, 67, of North Huntingdon, and back-seat passenger Phuongan Trinh Tran, 30, of North Huntingdon died. Richardson's front-seat passenger, Jeffrey Tomay, 44, of McKeesport also was killed.

According to court records, Richardson's blood alcohol level was 0.093%. Motorists in Pennsylvania are considered to be intoxicated when their blood alcohol levels exceeds 0.08%.

Investigators also said Richardson's Buick Le Sabre, which he purchased a month earlier, was unfit to drive. Police said the vehicle recently failed inspection with unsafe rear brakes, leaking fuel lines and other deficiencies.

During Tuesday's hearing, Nguyen's middle daughter testified about her mother's life that saw her emigrate with other family members from Vietnam in 1990.

"My mother came here as a boat person from Vietnam after years of struggling. She fought to get to this country, and she was always glad she did," Carole Nguyen said.

Tomay's father, John, told the judge he, too, continues to mourn his son, who he said had a long friendship with Richardson.

"We've heard of no remorse," Tomay said.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Richardson to serve 8 to 20 years in prison under terms of the negotiated plea bargain. Prosecutors dismissed a series of traffic offenses as well as less serious vehicular homicide charges.

Richardson told the judge he is being treated for mental illness and has nightmares about the crash.

"I would like to apologize and say I'm sorry for my stupidity for my actions and for your family, especially Jeff, who I've known for a long time," Richardson said. "There is nothing I can do and nothing I can take back. All I can say is I'm sorry."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .