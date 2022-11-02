Guilty plea entered in Penn Foster $2M embezzlement case

Nov. 1—SCRANTON — Catherine Latoski knew it was theft. She did it anyway.

Penn Foster's former director of accounting services pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a felony and admitted she charged about $2 million in personal expenses to a company credit card program she oversaw.

In a low and subdued voice, Latoski, 52, acknowledged to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion she stole from the Scranton-based online school and did so of "my own free will."

Mannion accepted her plea to a count of wire fraud and ordered a pre-sentence report be prepared. A date is not yet set for sentencing. No one requested that Latoski be detained and Mannion allowed her to leave.

Between Nov. 29, 2016, and July 26, 2021, Latoski used company credit cards to purchase vacations, plane tickets and fund shopping trips and other expenses, according to court paperwork. She signed an agreement to plead guilty Sept. 7.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison said the government would have provided accounting records and called witnesses to prove at trial she spent more than $300,000 on Disney vacations, $600,000 on Jordan Essentials, where she was a consultant, and $60,000 on shopping and personal bills.

Mannion asked if she "effectively, fraudulently stole" from her employer. Latoski said she did.

Latoski left Penn Foster in June 2021. By July 2021, suspicions of fraud were raised and an internal review determined it had merit, a company spokeswoman, Raela Ripaldi, previously said. The FBI stepped in and investigated.

In an emailed statement, Ripaldi said Penn Foster "will always vigorously investigate and work" with law enforcement to prosecute those suspected of wrongdoing.

Dressed in a hooded sweatshirt, Latoski appeared in federal court Tuesday alone with her federal public defender, Brandon R. Reish. If additional assets surface that show she can afford an attorney, Mannion said he would require she pay for counsel.

Latoski faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. She also will be required to pay restitution, which Caraballo-Garrison said will be between $1 1/2 million and $2 million. Latoski also agreed to forfeit to the government five Disney timeshares purchased with Penn Foster's credit cards .

Attempts to reach Latoski and Reish after the hearing were unsuccessful.

