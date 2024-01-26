Guilty plea entered, restitution exceeds $20,000 for misuse of credit cards

Jan. 25—LIMA — A Lima woman charged with profiting to the tune of more than $20,000 through the use of credit cards owned by another person pleaded guilty Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Tami Dye, 40, will be sentenced March 1 on two counts of misuse of a credit card, felonies of the third degree, after accepting a deal from prosecutors.

Dye was indicted by a grand jury in October on two second-degree felony counts of misuse of credit cards; a second-degree felony count of theft from a person in a protected class; and one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

The tampering charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Dye also agreed to pay restitution of $21,276.93 to the victim in the case.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser said a fine is also mandatory, with the amount left up to the judge's discretion at the time of sentencing. Dye faces a possible maximum prison term of six years but could also be sentenced to community control sanctions. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the judge.

According to the indictment, the offenses took place March 1, 2021, through Dec. 2, 2022. Dye is alleged to have obtained goods or services through the unlawful use of the credit cards, with the victim of the offense being an elderly or disabled adult.