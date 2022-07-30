Guilty plea entered in Webb City man's firearm case

Jul. 30—A Webb City man pleaded guilty this week to a felony firearm offense and was granted a suspended sentence and probation,

Gary L. Boyd, 63, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal dismissing a related drug possession count and limiting the sentence he might be assessed to no more than five years.

The defendant's plea deal included a promise that the state would not oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence, and Judge Gayle Crane decided to grant him a five-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation.

The conviction pertains to an arrest Feb. 11, 2020, when a Jasper County deputy stopped a vehicle Boyd was driving on West Zora Street and arrested him on an outstanding warrant. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that the deputy found small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and a handgun in Boyd's possession.