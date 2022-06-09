Guilty plea falls through for Covington man accused of trailing man out of night club, shooting him

A Covington man is now set to stand trial later this year despite his entering a guilty plea last month, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Marcus Benson, 39, pleaded guilty May 2 in Campbell County Circuit Court to one count of attempted murder, court filings show. As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a persistent felony offender charge.

Court records show Benson was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. However, Benson's plea fell through and he's now opted to go forward with a jury trial, Michael Zimmerman, chief assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said Thursday.

Harry Hellings, Benson's attorney, said the plea wasn't accepted by the court. He declined to comment further saying the matter hasn't been fully resolved.

In court filings, prosecutors said Benson shot Samuel Ushery "multiple times at close range" in January 2021.

Leading up to the shooting, Benson trailed Ushery for several blocks from the Ultra Lounge night club in Newport before "ambushing him" outside the Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grille on Monmouth Street, prosecutors said.

Ushery ultimately survived the encounter, according to prosecutors.

Court and jail records show Benson was booked into the Campbell County Detention Center in April 2021 after being extradited from San Diego, California.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Benson boarded a flight bound for San Diego, "where he hid out for weeks until his apprehension on his warrant in this case," prosecutors said in court documents.

A jury trial is currently set to begin Oct. 24, court records show. The case is being heard before Judge Julie Reinhardt Ward.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Guilty plea falls through for man accused of shooting in Newport