Guilty plea from gunman who killed woman in Minneapolis, told cops 'kill me now' upon arrest

A felon who fatally shot a 29-year-old woman outside a north Minneapolis home has pleaded guilty and agreed to a 20-year term.

Tyrone E. Maddox, 40, of Minneapolis, admitted in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the death on March 3 of Shamso Gedi-Abdi, of St. Paul.

As part of the plea deal reached Tuesday, charges of second-degree intentional murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm will be dismissed. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Maddox would serve the first 13¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday.

Maddox's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for second-degree assault in 2003 and for illegal weapons possession in 2013.

Officers responding to the 3200 block of N. Logan Avenue about 6:20 a.m. saw Gedi-Abdi facedown in the street. She was taken by emergency responders to a hospital and declared dead from a gunshot to the abdomen.

Video surveillance showed Gedi-Abdi had walked up to a car. Maddox got out and approached the woman, who soon crumpled to the ground. Maddox left the scene in the car.

The driver told investigators that Maddox shot Gedi-Abdi and said to him, "I am a … killer in the streets!" according to the criminal complaint.

Officers found Maddox later Sunday downtown at S. 9th Street and Nicollet Mall. He ran but was soon captured. Upon his arrest, Maddox said to police, "Just shoot me bro. It's over for me. Kill me now," the complaint said.

He told law enforcement that he sold crack cocaine to Gedi-Abdi. He admitted to shooting her and said there was friction between them because she had stolen $400 from him.

