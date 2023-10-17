Guilty plea in Hanover Township robbery attempt of bank

Oct. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A man who fled the Hanover Township M&T Bank branch during a robbery pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit robbery Monday.

Patrick L. Staley, 55, address listed as homeless, was charged by Hanover Township police with entering the bank on Sans Souci Parkway and passing a napkin to a teller on Feb. 28, 2022, according to court records.

Staley wrote on the napkin, "I have a gun, I want $3,000," court records say.

As the teller had difficulty opening a cash drawer, court records say Staley fled the bank and ran into a nearby pharmacy where he removed clothing in an aisle before exiting.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Staley then walked toward Division Street where he boarded a Luzerne County Transportation bus, court records say.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Staley on Nov. 30. Staley remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 on the robbery attempt charge.

Court records say Staley is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27 on charges he stole a Chrysler PT Cruiser from Pep Boys in Wilkes-Barre and used the vehicle to burglarize Kasarda's Greenhouse and stealing more than 100 feet of copper pipe in Wyoming in July 2021.