Guilty plea in intoxication assault

Aug. 11—A local woman has been placed on probation and fined after pleading guilty to a charge of intoxication assault, for allegedly causing an accident in Greenville last year which injured a child.

Heather Renee Sampson, 31, of Greenville was taken into custody in May on an outstanding warrant on the charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Sampson was indicted on the charge by the Hunt County grand jury in April in connection with the accident in June 2020.

Sampson entered the guilty plea during a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Sampson to two years in prison, then probated the sentence for five years, with a $500 fine.

Sampson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and to complete DWI terms.

The Greenville Police Department reported that shortly after 6 p.m. on June 17, 2020 officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the area of Power Lane at Reservoir No. 4. Sampson, the driver, was charged with intoxication assault and a 9-year-old child was transported by Air Evac to Children's Medical Center due to their injuries.

Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.