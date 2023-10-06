Guilty plea made in illegal reentry case

Oct. 6—A man who was living in McAlester and removed from the country in 2022 now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal indictment after attempting to re-enter the United States.

Court records show Alejandro Marin-Gutierrez, was indicted in September 2022 by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on a single count of illegal reentry of previously removed alien.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, investigators with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were made aware of Marin-Gutierrez following an encounter with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office in March 2021.

"The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office ran record checks that day that identified Marin as a non-citizen," the report states. "Further investigation revealed that Marin-Gutierrez was previously convicted of a felony on Aug. 2, 2019" with investigators learning the man was linked to an address in McAlester.

The report states surveillance conducted by ICE confirmed Marin-Gutierrez was living at an address on E. Seminole Ave. in McAlester with agents from the ICE Tulsa Fugitive Operations Team arresting the man on June 2, 2022.

"Marin-Gutierrez informed agents that he last entered the United States at or near Laredo, Texas in May 2020," the complaint states.

The complaint states Marin-Gutierrez was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and was confirmed to have been removed from the U.S. on Feb. 4, 2020, near Hidalgo, Texas.

"Further investigation verified that Marin-Gutierrez had never filed any application for permission to reenter the U.S. and had never received consent from the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the U.S.," the complaint states.

According to the report, Marin-Gutierrez was again removed from the country on June 6, 2022 "However, on Sept. 2, 2022, Marin-Gutierrez was apprehended in New Mexico attempting to re-enter the U.S."

Court records show there is no plea agreement in the case and that Marin-Gutierrez's plea of guilty was "an open plea" as of September.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gerald L. Jackson accepted the plea with a sentencing hearing to be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.