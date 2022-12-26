Guilty plea to manslaughter sends 20-year-old to prison, spares him 4 other charges

WEST PALM BEACH — Within months of his 18th birthday and spanning the next two years, a suburban Palm Beach Gardens man amassed felony charge after felony charge — first, police said, for stabbing a man, then for robbing one and shooting another to death after he'd bonded out of jail.

Alex Seay, now 20, got a deal Monday: Plead guilty to the worst of the charges, and the rest would disappear.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen agreed to the terms of the deal and sentenced Seay to 10 years in prison for manslaughter with a firearm, a lesser offense than the second-degree murder charge Seay would have faced had he gone to trial for shooting 18-year-old Josmar Castro to death on Oct. 11, 2020.

If a jury had found Seay guilty, he'd have faced between 25 years to life in prison.

"We went over the strengths and weaknesses of the case," Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott told the judge of his conversation with Castro's mother. "I explained to her why I thought, in my professional opinion, this resolution would be favorable."

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office believe Seay stole a person's cellphone in August of 2020 and that Castro, a friend of the mugging victim, confronted him about it. Seay waited a few days, his arrest report says, then shot Castro in the head outside of an apartment complex on Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach, across from the Casa del Monte Mobile Home Park. Castro died in the hospital on Oct. 20.

Seay's father and Castro's mother, along with a victim's advocate, watched from the courtroom gallery as Scott and Christopher Haddad, Seay's court-appointed defense attorney, outlined the terms of the plea. The judge shaved two years from the 10-year prison sentence to account for the time Seay has already spent in jail, where he was charged with another felony in October 2021 after guards accused him and another man of trying to conceal a shank.

That charge, along with the alleged robbery and stabbing, were dropped Monday. A misdemeanor charge pressed against Seay in January after guards reported seeing him on surveillance video breaking pieces of metal off a jail door was also dropped in a fifth case involving Haddad. Though it was not mentioned in the terms of Monday's plea agreement, Haddad confirmed that it was included in the deal.

"My client's a young man," he said after Tuesday's hearing. "He's remorseful and wants to move on in a more positive direction."

Seay attended William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens. Haddad said the 20-year-old is grateful for the second chance and plans to use it to continue his education — "to demonstrate that he can be productive and a good citizen."

Manslaughter with a firearm is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. An 18-year-old Lake Worth Beach man tried pleading guilty to the charge in exchange for a 10-year sentence this summer after police said he accidentally shot his friend to death while playing with a handgun in the back of a car. Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd rejected that teen's plea deal, however.

"You took someone's life, and you're going to prison for 10 years," she told Diego Pedro Jose, who, unlike Seay, was 16 at the time of the shooting and had a minimal criminal history. "In my mind, perhaps not sufficient."

Gillen had a different message for Seay.

"Take care," the judge said as the 20-year-old left his courtroom.

