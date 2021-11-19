Guilty plea in Marion County: 2-year prison term for online soliciting of child for sex

A 34-year-old man charged in an operation involving adults trying to solicit children for sexual activity has been sentenced to a two-year prison term.

Through a Spanish language interpreter, Jorge Francisco Cruz-Ordonez agreed to plead guilty to a charge of travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child. At his hearing, held Wednesday in front of Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon, Cruz-Ordonez was sentenced and given four days of credit for time already served at the Marion County Jail.

The judge told Cruz-Ordonez the maximum penalty was a 15-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine. Prosecutors dropped the two other charges he faced: using a computer to seduce solicit/lure child and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate were dropped.

As part of the plea bargain, Cruz-Ordonez also must register as a sexual offender.

This case was part of an undercover operation that was announced in February

He was one of a dozen men arrested during an undercover operation designed to find and punish people who use the computer to lure minors for sex.

Taking part in the undercover probe were the Ocala Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In September, Robert Salch, 22, of Brooksville, charged in the same operation, entered a no contest plea in front of Herndon and was adjudicated guilty of transmission of harmful material to minor.

Balch was sentenced to three years of probation ordered to register as a sexual offender, according to court records. Another charge, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate, was not prosecuted.

The cases against the remaining 10 individuals are ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Florida man gets 2-year prison term for soliciting child sex online