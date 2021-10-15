Guilty plea in Marionville murder case draws 25-year prison term

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·2 min read

Oct. 15—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — James Pride pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder in the 2020 slaying of Patricia Urange in a plea agreement sending him to prison for 25 years.

The 42-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing Wednesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court in a plea bargain dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in the stabbing death of the 53-year-old woman on May 24, 2020.

Sheriff's deputies found Urange's body in the back of her car after Pride's mother called the sheriff's office to report that her son had shown her the slain woman's body in her vehicle and told her he had "cut" her.

An autopsy found 17 stab wounds on her body, including a fatal one about 7.5 inches deep in her chest. Urange also had bruising about her head from blunt force trauma.

Pride's mother had seen the woman's vehicle parked near her home near Marionville the morning of May 25 and mentioned it to her son when he asked her for money to go get a soda.

She told deputies that he matter-of-factly responded: "I cut Pat."

"What do you mean you cut Pat?" she said she asked him. "Is she all right?"

"No, she's dead," he purportedly told her and then took her down the street to show her the body beneath a blanket in the back of the car.

Carol Pride testified at a preliminary hearing a year ago that the sight scared her and that she headed back to her house. He told her as he followed her back inside that he was thinking about cutting Pat's body up and burying her or throwing her in a pond.

She called the sheriff's office, and his plans to dispose of the body were averted. He was still there when deputies arrived and told his mother as handcuffs were being slipped on him for transport to jail: "I love you, Mom."

James Pride had been facing a first-degree murder charge before this week's plea deal in which he waived a sentencing assessment. Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea agreement and sentenced the defendant to the agreed-upon term of 25 years.

