Guilty plea: Office manager stole $500K-plus from Somersworth employer, including COVID funds

SOMERSWORTH — A Springvale, Maine, woman pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud after stealing $587,219 from a Somersworth business that employed her.

Jessica Pechtel, 35, was the office manager for a company in Somersworth, where she had full access to the company's finances, accounting records, bank accounts and company credit card. The state U.S. attorney's office did not release the name of the business.

Pechtel used her access to the company’s finances to make unauthorized purchases and transfers of funds to accounts that she controlled from January 2019 and March 2021, according to U.S. Attorney John Farley.

An investigation found Pechtel transferred funds from the company’s bank accounts to her own accounts and used the company’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases from retailers such as Amazon or make payments via the online payment transfer system Venmo. Pechtel also drafted 17 unauthorized checks payable to herself that were drawn on the company’s bank account. Pechtel stole almost $44,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that were intended for the company, according to Farley.

The case was investigated by the Secret Service, the Somersworth Police Department and the Nashua Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen.

Pechtel is scheduled to be sentenced July 7.

Pechtel’s defense attorney, Nick Howie, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Office manager Jessica Pechtel stole $500K from Somersworth employer