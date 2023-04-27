Guilty plea, prison sentence for aggravated assault in robbery, kidnapping case

Apr. 27—A second individual, one of three previously indicted on multiple counts alleging they were involved in armed robberies and abductions near Celeste two years ago, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and sentenced to prison.

All charges were dismissed against a third defendant.

The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments in June 2021 against Scott Patrick Cathcart, 27, of Point, Justin Ray Bishop, 38, of Quinlan and Connie Scherie Dodd, 38, of Celeste.

Each of the defendants were charged with two indictments of aggravated robbery and two indictments of aggravated kidnapping.

Each had entered pleas of not guilty.

Aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are both first degree felonies, with each count punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Cathcart entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison, with the remaining counts dismissed.

Cathcart was arrested on April 6, 2021.

Bishop entered a plea of guilty last month to to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to seven years in prison, with the remaining counts dismissed.

All charges against Dodd were dismissed.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office indicated that at around 4:30 p.m. March 25, 2021 it received a report of a female in the middle of County Road 1017, stating she had been held captive and escaped.

When deputies arrived in the area, they located a white male walking down County Road CR 1017, who had obvious injuries and also stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will. Deputies were unable to locate the female subject in the area, but were later notified that the female subject had received a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Patrol deputies and investigators went to the residence where the offense had been reported to have occurred. No one was located at the residence.

Story continues

The two victims were further interviewed and said they were held against their will and assaulted inside the residence on County Road 1017 by three individuals.

A search warrant of the residence was served on the morning of March 26, 2021 during which evidence was seized confirming the reported criminal offenses, at which time Bishop and Dodd were taken into custody.

Cathcart was arrested on April 6, 2021.