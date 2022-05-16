Guilty plea, prison sentence in child sexual abuse case

May 15—A Hunt County jury has found a Royse City man guilty on an indictment alleging the continued sexual abuse of a child.

A trial in the 354th District Court concluded Thursday in the case of Kristian Michael Wright.

Wright, 50, will likely never get out of prison, as his sentence in the case does not allow for parole.

Wright was charged in August 2021 by the Hunt County grand jury on one indictment of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The jury was chosen Monday and testimony in the trial was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday with closing arguments held Thursday morning.

The jury received the case that afternoon and returned with a guilty verdict and a 45-year prison sentence, according to Hunt County District AttorneyNoble D. Walker Jr.

"The jury's decision in this case was certainly warranted by the evidence and hopefully will send a strong message to those who would offend against children," Walker said. "We are very pleased that this defendant received significant prison time and that the victim as well as key witnesses were able to see the defendant forced to take responsibility for his crime. Since parole is not available for this offense, the defendant will be 95 years of age before completing his sentence."

Walker credit his assistante,Chris Bridger and Elisha Hollis, for presenting the case to the jury during both guilt/innocence and punishment. "Likewise, Stacy Green of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served as lead investigator in this case and was instrumental in securing this guilty verdict and sentence," Walker said. "We also want to thank the Child Advocacy Center for their services as well as the members of BACA who provided support to the victim and their family."

A formal punishment hearing was set for Monday in the court.

Wright was arrested on Sept, 1, 2021 by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

The continuous sexual assault of a child count is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Court records indicated the offense(s) named in the indictment allegedly occurred on or around Jan. 1, 2018.