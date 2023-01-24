Guilty plea, prison sentence in fatal arson fire

Jan. 24—A Hunt County man pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to prison for setting fire to a house in Greenville that claimed the life of a person living there.

Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in July 2021 on one count of arson causing serious bodily injury/death.

Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken accepted the plea and sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison.

On the morning of April 13, 2021, personnel with the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a fire at a residence in the 4900 of Bourland Street. The fire resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.

Gilstrap reportedly lived at the house with Hawkins. The fire was investigated by the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.