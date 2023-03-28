Guilty plea, prison sentence issued in intoxication manslaughter case

Mar. 28—A Farmersville man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an intoxicated driving case that involved a fatality and injuries to three others.

Kyle Kirkland, 34, was originally arrested on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with a Nov. 13, 2021 accident that resulted in the death of Erminia Espinoza Flores. A Hunt County grand jury late indicted Kirkland on the more serious charge of intoxication manslaughter in February 2022.

A trial was scheduled to begin Monday in 196th District Court. Kirkland, however, entered a guilty plea Friday. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and sentenced Kirkland to 10 years in prison.

Reports indicated the crash took place at about 9:40 p.m. along U.S. 69 at Wellington Street in Greenville. Reports indicate that Kirkland's Dodge Ram 2500 collided with the rear of Flores' Toyota Camry. Three others in the Camry were injured.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.