Guilty plea, prison sentence for possession of fake credit/debit cards

Mar. 20—A Quinlan man who had in his possession dozens of debit and credit cards that he intended for fraudulent use has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty before a trial was scheduled to start.

Jesse Thomas Piepenberg, 34, of Quinlan was taken into custody by officers with the Greenville Police Department on the night of Dec. 3, 2020 at a business in the 9900 block of Wesley Street. Piepenberg, who has a criminal history, had in his possession more than 50 assorted credit and debit cards.

He was indicted in May 2021 on charges of fraudulent use of debit/credit card information.

The fraudulent use indictment was filed as a first-degree felony, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000. Piepenburg originally had pleaded not guilty.

A trial on the charges was scheduled to start Monday in the 196th District Court. Instead Piepenburg agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of fraudulent use or possession of debit/credit card information, between 10 and 50 items, a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea, and Piepburg and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.