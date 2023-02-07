Guilty plea, prison sentence in sexual assault of a child case

Feb. 7—A Royse City man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child.

Bryan Christian Wright, 53, had been set to go to trial Jan. 30 in 196th District Court to face charges contained in an indictment issued in February 2022.

The Jan. 30 trial had been scheduled prior to the Hunt County grand jury issuing a second charge of trafficking a child/engaging in sexual conduct in November. Wright had pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Wright, however, waived a jury trial in connection with the original indictment on Jan. 26 and accepted a plea offer from the Hunt County District Attorney's Office.

Wright formally pleaded guilty during a hearing Friday. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Wright to six years in prison.