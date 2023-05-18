Guilty plea, prison sentence for threatening CPS worker

May 18—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a Department of Protective and Family Services official.

Jeffrey Keith Love, 40, of Greenville, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in March 2022 on a charge of terroristic threat of a public servant. He had pleaded not guilty.

Love was alleged in the indictment to have threatened "an offense involving violence, to wit: murder" against an employee of the Texas Department of Protective and Family Services office in Greenville on Dec. 3, 2021.

He was arrested the next day by the Greenville Police Department and was later released on a $100,000 bond.

The charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison.

During a Monday morning hearing in the 196th District Court, Love entered a guilty plea to the charge. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and sentenced Love to three years in prison, with 264 days credit for time served.