Guilty plea, probation from 2022 armed robbery

Mar. 2—One of three men facing charges of aggravated robbery in connection with an armed holdup in June of last year has pleaded guilty.

Nicholas Eugeneadis Brown II, 19, and Brayden Lee Mullins, 19, were charged by the Hunt County grand jury when it met in September 2022 to issue felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.

Brown, of Royse City, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon. Under a plea bargain arrangement, Brown was placed on 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service and was fined $1,000.

Mullins, of Lancaster in Dallas County, is facing a jury trial on the charge May 22.

The status of a third defendant named in the indictments had not been made public as of Wednesday.

Indictments allege that Brown and Mullins used a firearm during the commission of the theft of a male victim on June 13, 2022.

Mullins was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on Wednesday in lieu of $75,000 bond on the charge.