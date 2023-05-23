Guilty plea, probation for 2022 reported armed robbery

May 23—A second man indicted on charges of aggravated robbery for allegedly committing an armed hold-up in June of 2022 has pleaded guilty.

Brayden Lee Mullins, 19, and Nicholas Eugeneadis Brown II, 19, were charged by the Hunt County grand jury when it met in September 2022 to issue felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court.

Mullins, of Lancaster in Dallas County, was scheduled to go to trial Monday Before entering a guilty plea to the indictment during a hearing Thursday in the 354th District Court.

Judge Keli Aiken accepted the plea and placed Mullins on 10 years of deferred adjudication probation, with 250 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

Brown, of Royse City, entered a plea of guilty in February and received an identical sentence.

The status of a third defendant named in the indictments had not been made public as of Thursday.

Brown and Mullins were alleged in the indictments to have used a firearm during the commission of the theft of a male victim on June 13, 2022.

It was not known whether the victim was injured during the reported robbery.

Records with the Hunt County Detention Center indicted Brown and Mullins were arrested the same day; Brown by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and Mullins by the Royse City Police Department.

Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.