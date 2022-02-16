Guilty plea from second defendant in 2019 murder of Rumney couple

Feb. 15—The two people charged with killing a Rumney couple in Texas in 2019 have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after months of delays in investigative labs and drawn-out plea negotiations.

Amanda Noverr pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other felonies, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of James and Michelle Butler of Rumney in 2019.

The Kleberg County, Texas, District Attorney did not return a phone message Tuesday.

James and Michelle Butler had been traveling the country and living in an RV when they parked along a beach in Padre Island, Texas, in October 2019. The couple's family back in New Hampshire grew worried when they missed a regular call home, and reported them missing.

The couple's bodies were found buried in shallow graves on the beach. Noverr and Adam C. Williams were arrested in Mexico with the Butlers' truck and RV. Both were charged with capital murder in 2020.

The Caller Times reported that Kelberg County prosecutors alleged Noverr bought the gun used to kill the Butlers, but did not pull the trigger.

Williams accepted a plea agreement in November 2021, pleading guilty to first-degree murder to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.