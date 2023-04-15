Guilty plea, sentence in sexual assault of a child case

Apr. 15—A Hunt County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a child.

Ethan Dmitri Smith, 20, of Lone Oak entered the plea during a hearing Wednesday in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and sentenced Smith to four years in prison.

Smith was arrested on Jan. 30, 2021, by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on one count each of sexual assault of a child and unlawful restraint of an individual of less than 17 years of age.

A Hunt County grand jury indicted Smith on the sexual assault of a child count in February 2022. The indictment alleged the assault had occurred on or about Jan. 25, 2021.

Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.